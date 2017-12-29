Car slams into Plainville home

The damage left behind is evident after a car hit the front of a home in Plainville early Friday morning.
The crash occurred on Town Line Road.
Plainville police have not said if there were any injuries as a result of the crash.
There is no word on if the building will be inhabitable.
WFSB has a crew at the scene working to gather more details.
Watch Eyewitness News for updates as they come into our newsroom and refresh this page.
