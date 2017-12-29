Woman charged with DUI after car slams into Plainville home

A Southington woman is accused of drunk driving after her car slammed into a home in Plainville early Friday morning.

The crash happened on Town Line Road, just after midnight on Friday.

When police responded, they found 50-year-old Dineen Nimchek in the car that had crashed.

Police said she failed a field sobriety test and was arrested. She was charged with driving under the influence and improper turn.

She's expected to appear in court next month.

No injuries were reported.

There is no word on if the building will be inhabitable.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.