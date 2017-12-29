It was another morning of temperatures in the single digits for residents on Friday, with some towns even dropping below zero.

“Salisbury got down to -1, and Norfolk dropped to -2. We also set a new record in CT. The low in Bridgeport was 9, breaking the old record of 10 that was set in 1993,” Meteorologist Melissa Cole said.

While wind chills have been gusting to 15 and 20 mph, there are no wind chill advisories in place.

Highs on Friday will range from the middle teens to the lower 20s, which is a slight improvement compared to Thursday.

It’ll be a partly sunny day, but overnight it’ll turn partly cloudy, and colder.

Overnight lows will be in the single digits and lower teens.

Warming centers have been opened for people seeking to get out of the bitter cold. For a full list of warming centers call 2-1-1 or click here.

Snow is on the way for Saturday, but it won’t be a big storm.

Snow is expected to begin between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturday and end around midnight.

Total accumulations are expected to range from a coating to 3 inches of snow.

The highest amounts will probably be in southeastern Connecticut where some totals could reach or exceed 3.

Highs Saturday should range from the upper teens to the middle 20s. The sky will clear by late Saturday night and temperatures should fall into the single digits and lower teens by dawn.

Bitterly cold winds return for New Year's Eve, with highs only in the teens and the wind chill will be sub-zero throughout the day.

Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Temperatures will fall back into the single digits Saturday night, New Year’s Eve, and the wind chill could range from -5 to -25.

Overnight lows will range from -10 to +5 on the thermometer.

