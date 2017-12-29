Crews knock down fire at vacant home in Middlefield

Crews worked through the night to knock down flames at a home in Middlefield (WFSB)

Firefighters worked through the night to knock out flames at a house fire in Middlefield.

The fire broke out at a vacant home around 8 p.m. Thursday night on Kickapoo Road.

The cold weather made it difficult for crews to battle the fire, as the home sits on a hill. Also, officials said water hoses were freezing.

A few firefighters sustained injuries from slips and falls on ice, officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

