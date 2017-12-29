Crews work to repair North Haven water main break

A water main break was reported in North Haven on Friday (WFSB)

Crews are working to repair a water main break in North Haven.

The break was reported near 100 State St. around 9 a.m. on Friday morning.

Drivers are being urged to use caution in the area, as there are icy conditions.

On Friday around noon, the northbound lane of State Street was accommodating cars going in both directions, so there was a bit of a slowdown.

The biggest impact though could be coming from the businesses nearby. There's an auto body shop, a restaurant, and an appliance store, and many are without water.

