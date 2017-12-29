Cat abandoned in the cold is recovering

A cat left out in the cold is recovering in Portland.

Animal control officers say Good Samaritans found the cat on Prospect Street inside a carrier, around 11 p.m. on Thursday.

They said the cat would have died in the cold weather if it was not found.

Anyone with any information on the cat's owner, or if you are interested in adopting the animal, call Portland Animal Control at 860-342-6789.

