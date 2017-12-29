Children's health insurance program extended another month

Connecticut's Department of Social Services says it is extending a popular health insurance program for children for another month.

The agency announced Friday it was able to continue the Children's Health Insurance Program, known as HUSKY B in Connecticut, through February 28 because Congress last week passed a continuing budget resolution. Notices will be sent next week.

Families were previously notified that HUSKY B would not cover their children's medical services after January 31 because Congress had not yet authorized the funding.

It's unclear when or if Congress will ultimately reauthorize the program.

DSS says it's also resuming new applications next week. However, that will be short-lived unless Congress ultimately approves more funding.

More than 17,000 low- and moderate-income children in the state rely on HUSKY B for health coverage.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.