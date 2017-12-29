Lawmakers to meet next week to restore Medicare help program

Connecticut lawmakers are planning to return to Hartford next week to restore funding to a program that helps tens of thousands of senior citizens cover Medicare-related expenses.

Members of the House of Representatives and Senate met on Friday for brief, technical legislative sessions. The House is now scheduled to return Thursday at 10 a.m. while the Senate expects to return sometime next week.

Democratic House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz says the $54 million cut, included in the new bipartisan state budget, will be replenished by reductions to other parts of the budget. He says the plan hasn't yet been finalized.

Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy has urged lawmakers to also address the state's latest deficit. Aresimowicz says the leaders expect to work on a deficit-cutting package over the coming weeks.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.