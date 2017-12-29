Another Arctic Blast is here!

BITTER COLD NEW YEAR’S EVE

A bitterly cold wind has returned on this New Year’s Eve. With the wind ranging between 10 and 20 MPH – and sometimes gusting over 30 MPH -- and highs only in the teens, the wind chill will be sub-zero all day long. Most likely, you won’t want to spend much time outdoors despite the beauty of the deep blue sky.

Record lows for December 31 are -8 (1917) at Bradley International and 0 (1962) at Bridgeport. Record cold highs are 9 (1962) for both reporting stations.

DANGEROUS WIND CHILL NEW YEAR’S EVE NIGHT

Dress for Siberia if you’re planning on being outside for festivities New Year’s Eve night. Temperatures toward midnight will fall back into the single digits and the wind chill will range from -5 to -25. Bundle up if you plan on attending First Night activities in Hartford. Into the first hours of 2018, overnight lows will range from -10 to +5, but feel colder, due to the wind. Wind chills could go down to -25 at times during the course of the wee hours.

THE START OF 2018

Frigid New Year’s Day

Monday, New Year’s Day, won’t be any better. In fact, the core of the cold air will move directly over New England. Despite unlimited sunshine, temperatures will only reach the upper single digits and teens. The wind chill will be sub-zero throughout the day. The mercury will plunge to near zero Monday night.

Record lows for January 1 are -8 (1918) at Bradley International and 5 (1963) at Bridgeport. Record cold highs are 7 (1918) at Bradley International and 21 (1963) at Bridgeport. Bridgeport’s record cold maximum is in serious jeopardy.

Midweek Moderation

Tuesday will be a little better, but still very cold. The wind will be lighter and the sky will be sunny. Temperatures are expected to reach the upper teens and lower 20s in the afternoon.

By Wednesday afternoon, we may have a shot at the freezing mark at least for some! Highs will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s! It’ll feel much better outside even though temperatures will remain below normal. The normal high for early January is 35 degrees for the Greater Hartford Area.

Ocean storm comes close Thursday

It now looks like an ocean storm will pass out to sea far to the south and east of New England on Thursday. We could feel some fringe effects, but a heavy snowfall does not appear likely at this point. A few flurries or snow showers are possible Thursday. Highs will be in the 20s and lower 30s, but a gusty northwest wind will develop especially during the afternoon as the storm intensifies offshore.

Another Arctic blast Friday

Another blast of arctic air will arrive Thursday night and Friday. The mercury will dip into the single digits Thursday night and highs on Friday will be in the teens even with full sunshine. Wind chills will drop well below zero once again. A northwest wind could gust to 40 mph.

Temperatures will ease up a bit Saturday, with highs possibly going into the mid 20s.

NOTABLE DEEP FREEZES FOR THE GREATER HARTFORD AREA

The last time the temperature remained BELOW freezing for a week or more was in February of 2014. That deep freeze lasted 9 days. The longest deep freeze on record lasted 19 days and that was in December 1989! That was the coldest December on record with an average temperature of 18.1 degrees!

It is also interesting to note there was a stretch of 10 consecutive days from January 19th through January 28th in 1961 when the high temperature was 20 degrees or lower in Windsor Locks. There was also a 7 day stretch from December 29, 1917 to January 4, 1918 where the high temperature remained BELOW 20 degrees in the Greater Hartford Area.

Our current deep freeze began in the late afternoon on Christmas Day. The temperature has now remained below freezing for 4 full days. If our current forecast holds true, the deep freeze will last 11 days, perhaps even longer!

Meteorologist Mike Cameron

