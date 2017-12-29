Light snow today, brutally cold tomorrow!

9 AM UPDATE: THE SNOW HAS BEGUN

The snow has broken out across much of the state west of the river. Snow will continue to develop eastward over the next few hours. Snow will immediately adhere to roads, unless it blows off in traffic. So, plan on slippery conditions throughout the day, especially on neighborhood streets, where the speed and volume of traffic is such that air currents are not swift enough to blow the snow off the pavement.

--Mike Cameron

THE LAST WEEKEND OF 2017

Light snow today

There will be light snow at times today. A weak coastal storm will brush Connecticut. We expect a coating to 3” of powdery snow. Snow will start between 9am and noon across most of the state. Snow will continue off and on through the afternoon then it end in the evening. While we are not expecting a lot of snow, roads and other surfaces will become slippery. Highs tomorrow will range from the upper teens to the low and middle 20s. The sky will clear by late tonight and temperatures will fall into the single digits and lower teens by dawn as another surge of frigid air moves into New England.

Bitterly cold New Year’s Eve

Bitterly cold wind will return Sunday, New Year’s Eve. Highs will only be in the teens and the wind chill will be sub-zero throughout the day. The northwesterly wind could gust as high as 40 mph! You won’t want to spend much time outdoors even though the sky will be bright and sunny.

Temperatures will fall back into the single digits New Year’s Eve night, and the wind chill will range from -5 to -25, so bundle up if you plan on attending First Night activities in Hartford. Overnight lows will range from -10 to +5 on the thermometer!

THE START OF 2018

Monday, New Year’s Day won’t be any better. In fact, the core of the cold air will move directly over New England. Despite unlimited sunshine, temperatures will only reach the upper single digits and teens. The wind chill will be sub-zero throughout the day. The mercury will plunge to near zero Monday night.

Tuesday will be a little better, but still very cold. The wind will be lighter and the sky will be sunny. Temperatures are expected to reach the upper teens and lower 20s in the afternoon.

By Wednesday afternoon, we may have a shot at the freezing mark at least for some! Highs will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s! It’ll feel much better outside even though temperatures will remain below normal. The normal high for early January is 35 degrees for the Greater Hartford Area.

It now looks like an ocean storm will pass out to sea far to the south and east of New England on Thursday. We could feel some fringe effects, but a heavy snowfall does not appear likely at this point. A few flurries or snow showers are possible Thursday. Highs will be in the 20s and lower 30s, but a gusty northwest wind will develop especially during the afternoon as the storm intensifies offshore.

Another blast of arctic air will arrive Thursday night and Friday. The mercury will dip into the single digits Thursday night and highs on Friday will be in the teens even with full sunshine. Wind chills will drop well below zero once again. A northwest wind could gust to 40 mph.

NOTABLE DEEP FREEZES FOR THE GREATER HARTFORD AREA

The last time the temperature remained BELOW freezing for a week or more was in February of 2014. That deep freeze lasted 9 days. The longest deep freeze on record lasted 19 days and that was in December 1989! That was the coldest December on record with an average temperature of 18.1 degrees!

It is also interesting to note there was a stretch of 10 consecutive days from January 19th through January 28th in 1961 when the high temperature was 20 degrees or lower in Windsor Locks. There was also a 7 day stretch from December 29, 1917 to January 4, 1918 where the high temperature remained BELOW 20 degrees in the Greater Hartford Area.

Our current deep freeze began in the late afternoon on Christmas Day. The temperature has now remained below freezing for 4 full days. If our current forecast holds true, the deep freeze will last 11 days, perhaps even longer!

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest and Meteorologist Mike Cameron

