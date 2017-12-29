CDC investigating multi-state E. coli outbreak

Connecticut is one of 13 states affected by an E. coli outbreak, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Seventeen illnesses have been reported from these states. Connecticut has reported two illnesses.
In the U.S., state and local health officials are interview people who were sick to determine what they ate the week before the illness started.
The CDC said the illnesses started on dates from November 15 through December 8.
According to the CDC, the Public Health Agency of Canada has identified romaine lettuce as the source of the outbreak in Canada.
The CDC is still collecting information to determine whether a food item is the cause of the outbreak, including leafy greens and romaine.
Because a source has not been identified, the CDC says they are unable to recommend whether U.S. residents should avoid a particular food or brand.
The CDC is still investigating the will release more information when it becomes available.
Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
A photo has gone viral of a cancer patient marrying the love of her life before passing away 18 hours later.More >
A photo has gone viral of a cancer patient marrying the love of her life before passing away 18 hours later.More >
The Federal Bureau of Investigation New Haven Division is searching for a federal fugitive from Hartford.More >
The Federal Bureau of Investigation New Haven Division is searching for a federal fugitive from Hartford.More >
Although Roger is shy, this fourth grader is hoping that someone will notice him and make him a part of their family.More >
Although Roger is shy, this fourth grader is hoping that someone will notice him and make him a part of their family.More >
A couple in Japan have been arrested after their emaciated adult daughter was found dead in a windowless room where she had apparently been locked for at least 15 years.More >
A couple in Japan have been arrested after their emaciated adult daughter was found dead in a windowless room where she had apparently been locked for at least 15 years.More >
The deep freeze continued today although it wasn’t quite as brutal as yesterday.More >
The deep freeze continued today although it wasn’t quite as brutal as yesterday.More >
Two adults and a child were injured after being struck during a hit and run in Bristol on Friday afternoon.More >
Two adults and a child were injured after being struck during a hit and run in Bristol on Friday afternoon.More >
Police investigating a "cutting in progress" Wednesday evening found 36-year-old Aracely Jernigan dead in the living room of a Houston home.More >
Police investigating a "cutting in progress" Wednesday evening found 36-year-old Aracely Jernigan dead in the living room of a Houston home.More >
A dog has been found frozen solid on an Ohio home’s porch as a bitter cold snap grips much of the United States.More >
A dog has been found frozen solid on an Ohio home’s porch as a bitter cold snap grips much of the United States.More >
Twenty four horses have died after a fire at Folly Farm in Simsbury on Thursday morning, authorities said.More >
Twenty four horses have died after a fire at Folly Farm in Simsbury on Thursday morning, authorities said.More >
It was another day of temperatures in the teens for residents on Friday.More >
It was another day of temperatures in the teens for residents on Friday.More >