CDC investigating multi-state E. coli outbreak

Connecticut is one of 13 states affected by an E. coli outbreak, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Seventeen illnesses have been reported from these states. Connecticut has reported two illnesses.

In the U.S., state and local health officials are interview people who were sick to determine what they ate the week before the illness started.

The CDC said the illnesses started on dates from November 15 through December 8.

According to the CDC, the Public Health Agency of Canada has identified romaine lettuce as the source of the outbreak in Canada.

The CDC is still collecting information to determine whether a food item is the cause of the outbreak, including leafy greens and romaine.

Because a source has not been identified, the CDC says they are unable to recommend whether U.S. residents should avoid a particular food or brand.

The CDC is still investigating the will release more information when it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.