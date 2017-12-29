Federal fugitive from Hartford wanted by FBI - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Federal fugitive from Hartford wanted by FBI

The Federal Bureau of Investigation New Haven Division is searching for a federal fugitive from Hartford. 

Wesley Marquez, 23, of Hartford is a violent felon with an extensive criminal history in Hartford. 

According to the FBI, he is known to carry firearms. 

Marquez is described as 6'0" with a heavy build, and black hair with brown eyes. 

Anyone with information regarding Marquez's whereabouts is asked to contact the FBI at 203-777-6311 or their local police department. 

