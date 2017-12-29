Officers discuss the challenges of working in the freezing temperatures

While most people try as hard as they can to stay indoors with the frigid temperatures, the cold is part of the job requirement for police officers.

There are so many important things a cop has to wear during the day. Their body camera, their radio, their weapon, all of which need to be very easily accessible.

So for police officer, being bundled up and covered up is not an option.

"It can get down to the single digits, the wind sometimes, sometimes snowing and rain and you're sitting at an accident scene or helping somebody on the side of the road, a disabled motorist, it can get pretty cold," said Officer Brandon Anzalone of the Wolcott Police Department.

Wolcott Police Officer Brandon Anzalone described some of the challenge cops face out in the field and the clothes they need to be prepared.

"I like to layer. I like to wear a base layer, like Under Armour, then maybe a flannel and then my uniform shirt," Anzalone said.

Covering up their head too much is not an option either, since it is key for a cop to listen,

"You want to be able to hear what's going on. I'll sometimes where a fleece hat, but I'll try to leave my ears a little exposed, so I can hear," Anzalone explained.

When getting into his patrol car, Anzalone puts the window down slightly despite the cold temperatures.

"I keep the windows down so I can hear if somebody's calling or if an accident happens you can hear it," Anzalone said.

Often at accident scenes, cops can be standing in the road for hours at a time.

"When you're standing on the asphalt, it gets really cold. That's when you really feel the cold, so you need good shoes and you need good socks," said Sergeant Thomas Gorman from the Wolcott Police Department.

There is also the challenge of bundling up while not obstructing the body camera.

"To find kind of innovative ways to tuck it behind, zip it up the best you can so your camera's exposed. You need to access your mic so your mic needs to be exposed, but at the same time you whole neck is probably freezing. Sometimes I wear like a mock turtleneck," said Officer Rich Hamel of the Wolcott Police Department.

All tricks of the trade to make their gear functional and warm.

"The three things a good cop will never be is hungry, cold or wet," said Hamel.

The officers told Eyewitness News that it's a delicate balance of not wearing too much or too little.

If they are not wearing enough gear when they rush out of a patrol car, they are struggling to put on hats and gloves. At the same time, they also don't want to get overheated while in the car, because if they are too sweaty, the cold air will make them even colder.

