Two adults, one child injured after hit and run in Bristol

Two adults and a child were injured after being struck during a hit and run in Bristol on Friday afternoon.

Around 3:30 p.m., three pedestrians were crossing Farmington Avenue when they were hit by a car.

The three people who were hit suffered minor injuries.

The car as traveling westbound on Farmington Avenue and left the scene of the accident.

Police described the suspect's vehicle as a small, red sedan with front end and windshield damage.

The hit and run took place in the area of 683 Farmington Avenue.

Anyone with information regarding this hit and run is asked to call police at 860-584-3011.

