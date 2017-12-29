Two adults, one child injured after hit and run in Bristol

A photo has gone viral of a cancer patient marrying the love of her life before passing away 18 hours later.More >
A photo has gone viral of a cancer patient marrying the love of her life before passing away 18 hours later.More >
The Federal Bureau of Investigation New Haven Division is searching for a federal fugitive from Hartford.More >
The Federal Bureau of Investigation New Haven Division is searching for a federal fugitive from Hartford.More >
Although Roger is shy, this fourth grader is hoping that someone will notice him and make him a part of their family.More >
Although Roger is shy, this fourth grader is hoping that someone will notice him and make him a part of their family.More >
A couple in Japan have been arrested after their emaciated adult daughter was found dead in a windowless room where she had apparently been locked for at least 15 years.More >
A couple in Japan have been arrested after their emaciated adult daughter was found dead in a windowless room where she had apparently been locked for at least 15 years.More >
The deep freeze continued today although it wasn’t quite as brutal as yesterday.More >
The deep freeze continued today although it wasn’t quite as brutal as yesterday.More >
Two adults and a child were injured after being struck during a hit and run in Bristol on Friday afternoon.More >
Two adults and a child were injured after being struck during a hit and run in Bristol on Friday afternoon.More >
Police investigating a "cutting in progress" Wednesday evening found 36-year-old Aracely Jernigan dead in the living room of a Houston home.More >
Police investigating a "cutting in progress" Wednesday evening found 36-year-old Aracely Jernigan dead in the living room of a Houston home.More >
A dog has been found frozen solid on an Ohio home’s porch as a bitter cold snap grips much of the United States.More >
A dog has been found frozen solid on an Ohio home’s porch as a bitter cold snap grips much of the United States.More >
Twenty four horses have died after a fire at Folly Farm in Simsbury on Thursday morning, authorities said.More >
Twenty four horses have died after a fire at Folly Farm in Simsbury on Thursday morning, authorities said.More >
It was another day of temperatures in the teens for residents on Friday.More >
It was another day of temperatures in the teens for residents on Friday.More >