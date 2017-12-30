Wrong way driver causes serious crash on Berlin Turnpike

Southbound lanes of the Berlin Turnpike remain closed in Berlin near Sage Park. (WFSB)

The southbound lane of the Berlin Turnpike in Berlin remain closed for several hours Saturday morning because of a crash.

The road was closed near Middletown Avenue across from Sage Park following the two vehicle crash. It reopened shortly before 7:30 a.m.

Berlin Police Sgt. Joseph Linskey said the crash was caused by a wrong way driver who was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes.

Police said in all three people were taken to Hartford Hospital, all suffering from serious injuries.

Several officers remained at the scene reconstructing the accident for hours.

Police have not identified any of those involved at this time. They are also looking for anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has details to call them at 860-828-7080.

