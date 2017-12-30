Fire reported at Berlin Turnpike motel

Crews check for hotspots after a fire at the Mount Royal Inn in Berlin. (WFSB)

Berlin firefighters were busy Saturday morning, after spending several hours at a crash they then responded to a fire at a motel in town.

The call came in shortly before 10 a.m. for the Mount Royal Inn at 2447 Berlin Turnpike.

Fire officials said there was no one injured in the fire.

The fire started in the basement it appears, however, it is unknown what might have been the exact cause.

Crews were able to get the fire knocked down, but not before it caused some significant damage to the facility.

