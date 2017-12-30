Snow leading to slick conditions, crashes and road closures. - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Snow leading to slick conditions, crashes and road closures.

Rollover on Route 8 in Naugatuck (CT State Police) Rollover on Route 8 in Naugatuck (CT State Police)
NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) -

Route 8 southbound near exit 27 was closed after a rollover crash Saturday morning.

Connecticut State Police said there were minor injuries.

Police are reminding drivers to slow down, the snow falling along with the cold temperatures is leading to a slippery layer on many roads.

A second crash earlier today on I-84 in Newtown left the driver with no injuries but a car up on a concrete barrier.

The issues are not limited to the highways too.  In Simsbury a single vehicle lost control and hit a utility pole on East Weatogue Street.

