Snow leading to slick conditions, crashes and road closures.

Route 8 southbound near exit 27 was closed after a rollover crash Saturday morning.

Connecticut State Police said there were minor injuries.

Police are reminding drivers to slow down, the snow falling along with the cold temperatures is leading to a slippery layer on many roads.

A second crash earlier today on I-84 in Newtown left the driver with no injuries but a car up on a concrete barrier.

#CTtraffic: Snow is falling in several areas across the state, and it might not be heavy or sticking to all surfaces, but..... with these very low temperatures roads still may be slick. Reduce your speed.

This no injury crash occurred I84 wb x11 Newton. pic.twitter.com/8b549Ufts2 — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) December 30, 2017

The issues are not limited to the highways too. In Simsbury a single vehicle lost control and hit a utility pole on East Weatogue Street.

East Weatogue St closed from Heather Ln to Riverside Rd (North) at Terry’s Plain Rd for a car vs utility pole crash. Minor injuries. Eversource on scene. Closed until further notice. — Simsbury Police (@Simsbury_Police) December 30, 2017

