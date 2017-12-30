Snow leading to slick conditions, crashes and road closures - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Snow leading to slick conditions, crashes and road closures

Rollover on Route 8 in Naugatuck (CT State Police) Rollover on Route 8 in Naugatuck (CT State Police)
Police are reminding drivers to slow down, the snow falling along with the cold temperatures is leading to a slippery layer on many roads.

Route 8 southbound near exit 27 was closed after a rollover crash Saturday morning. Connecticut State Police said there were minor injuries.

A second crash earlier today on I-84 in Newtown left the driver with no injuries but a car up on a concrete barrier.

The issues are not limited to the highways either.  In Simsbury, a single vehicle lost control and hit a utility pole on East Weatogue Street.

In Tolland, a car drove of an embankment at the intersection of Gehring Road and Old Kent Road. Tolland County Dispatch said no injuries were reported, but the car was damaged and called the auto recovery efforts "extensive."

