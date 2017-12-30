Person shot at shopping center in Manchester

Police tape surrounds several stores in the Plaza at Buckland Hills after a person was shot. (WFSB)

Manchester police are investigating after a person was shot in the Plaza at Buckland Hills Saturday afternoon.

The shooting occurred at the Bonchon Chicken in the plaza located on Pleasant Valley Road.

MPD is investigating a shooting at the Bonchon Restaurant 1540 Pleasant Valley Rd. There is no word right now on the victims condition. At this point it appears to a an isolated incident — Chris Davis (@CaptDavisc) December 30, 2017

Manchester police Captain Chris Davis said the male victim was an employee at Bonchon. He was taken to an area hospital where his condition is unknown.

Davis said the suspect fled the scene prior to police arrival and is still at large at this time. Police have not identified that person or provided any description.

Police said the incident did appear to be isolated.

