Millstone sirens accidentally set off

There was no emergency, but residents who live near the Millstone Power Plant were caught off guard when the sirens went off Saturday afternoon.

The sirens were accidentally set off when Waterford ran a diagnostics test, concerning several who lived in the area.

Local officials quickly took to social media to alert residents that there was no emergency and the alarms were tripped by accident.

The Millstone sirens was accidental! There is no danger or emergency! The sirens were accidentally tripped when Waterford ran a diagnostic test... NO EMERGENCY! — Ledyard Police (@LedyardPolice) December 30, 2017

