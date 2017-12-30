Millstone sirens accidentally set off - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Millstone sirens accidentally set off

WATERFORD, CT (WFSB) -

There was no emergency, but residents who live near the Millstone Power Plant were caught off guard when the sirens went off Saturday afternoon.

The sirens were accidentally set off when Waterford ran a diagnostics test, concerning several who lived in the area.

Local officials quickly took to social media to alert residents that there was no emergency and the alarms were tripped by accident.

