Millstone sirens accidentally set off

There was no emergency, but residents who live near the Millstone Power Plant were caught off guard when the sirens went off Saturday afternoon.
The sirens were accidentally set off when Waterford ran a diagnostics test, concerning several who lived in the area.
Local officials quickly took to social media to alert residents that there was no emergency and the alarms were tripped by accident.
The Millstone sirens was accidental! There is no danger or emergency! The sirens were accidentally tripped when Waterford ran a diagnostic test... NO EMERGENCY!— Ledyard Police (@LedyardPolice) December 30, 2017
Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
Manchester police are investigating after a person was shot in the Plaza at Buckland Hills Saturday afternoon.More >
Manchester police are investigating after a person was shot in the Plaza at Buckland Hills Saturday afternoon.More >
A photo has gone viral of a cancer patient marrying the love of her life before passing away 18 hours later.More >
A photo has gone viral of a cancer patient marrying the love of her life before passing away 18 hours later.More >
The suspect wanted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation New Haven Division was captured overnight in Hartford.More >
The suspect wanted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation New Haven Division was captured overnight in Hartford.More >
The southbound lane of the Berlin Turnpike in Berlin remain closed for several hours Saturday morning because of a crash.More >
The southbound lane of the Berlin Turnpike in Berlin remain closed for several hours Saturday morning because of a crash.More >
A couple in Japan have been arrested after their emaciated adult daughter was found dead in a windowless room where she had apparently been locked for at least 15 years.More >
A couple in Japan have been arrested after their emaciated adult daughter was found dead in a windowless room where she had apparently been locked for at least 15 years.More >
It's an Early Warning Weather Day for your Saturday as most of the state could see anywhere from a coating to 3" of snowfall.More >
It's an Early Warning Weather Day for your Saturday as most of the state could see anywhere from a coating to 3" of snowfall.More >
Police investigating a "cutting in progress" Wednesday evening found 36-year-old Aracely Jernigan dead in the living room of a Houston home.More >
Police investigating a "cutting in progress" Wednesday evening found 36-year-old Aracely Jernigan dead in the living room of a Houston home.More >
Two people have been arrested in the "horrific" murders of two women and two children in Troy, New York, Troy police said.More >
Two people have been arrested in the "horrific" murders of two women and two children in Troy, New York, Troy police said.More >
Although Roger is shy, this fourth grader is hoping that someone will notice him and make him a part of their family.More >
Although Roger is shy, this fourth grader is hoping that someone will notice him and make him a part of their family.More >
The Times Square restaurant opened by Food Network star, Guy Fieri, is calling it quits. Guy's American Kitchen and Bar in New York is closing on December 31.More >
The Times Square restaurant opened by Food Network star, Guy Fieri, is calling it quits. Guy's American Kitchen and Bar in New York is closing on December 31.More >