Burst water pipe prompts evacuation in Plainville movie theatre

Moviegoers were prompted to evacuate a Plainville movie theatre after a water pipe burst on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

Fire officials said at about 1:51 p.m. on Saturday crews were called to respond to burst water pipe at the AMC Theatre on New Britain Ave in Plainville.

It is unknown where at this time the burst pipe is located.

This story is developing. Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.