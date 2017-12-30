Dangerously low temps predicted for New Year’s Eve

An Early Warning Weather Day is in place for the start of the new year as temperatures are dropping to a point where frost bite is possible to exposed skin in under a half hour.

Meteorologist Mike Cameron said that even colder temps than Saturday are expected for Sunday evening.

As Saturday finishes up, the snow will be tapering off, but the winds will pick up ranging from 10 to 20mph gusts, said Cameron.

Gusts plus the frigid, single digit temperatures prompted Mike Cameron to tell viewers to “dress for Siberia if you’re planning on being outside for festivities New Year’s Eve night.”

He said, wind chill will drop the temperature to -5 to -25. Record lows are -8 at BDL and +5 in Bridgeport. Bridgeport has the best opportunity to experience a record low.

When wind chills get into the -15 to -25 range, said Cameron, frost bite can set in within a matter of a half hour or so of exposure to bare skin. Hypothermia will set in faster, if dress is not adequate.

On the first Monday of 2018, the temperatures will remain in the single digits to upper teens despite the unlimited sunshine.

