People gearing up for bitter cold on New Year's Eve

A weather alert is in place as wind chills will be so low that frost bite is possible to exposed skin within a half hour of continual exposure.

Meteorologist Mike Cameron said that "the alert is in place for tonight and tomorrow morning due to wind chill advisories that cover most of the state along with a wind chill warning that is in effect for northern Litchfield County."

Cameron said to expect bitterly cold winds with gusts ranging from 10 to 30 MPH on New Year's Eve. The wind chill will range between zero and -15 all day long.

Cameron warns to "dress for Siberia" if you plan on being outside for New Year's Eve festivities, as the wind chill will drop the temperature even further down to the -5 to -25 range.

The record lows for New Year’s Eve night are -8 (1917) at Bradley International Airport and 5 (1918) in Bridgeport. Bridgeport’s record low is most susceptible to being tied or broken tonight.

Cameron also warns that "…due to wind chills below zero, there is danger to skin exposed too long to air this cold; once the wind chill averages somewhere around -15 to -20, frost bite can start within a half hour of continual exposure.”

On the first day of 2018, the temperatures will remain in the single digits inland and lower teens along the shoreline, despite a sunny sky.



