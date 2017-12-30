One dead in car crash on Route 3 in Glastonbury - WFSB 3 Connecticut

One dead in car crash on Route 3 in Glastonbury

GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) -

Police said one person is dead after a car crash on the southbound side of Route 3 in Glastonbury.

The crash located between the Main Street exit to the Putnam Bridge.

Police were called to the scene just before 8:30 p.m. on Saturday evening. 

LIFESTAR was called to respond, but dispatchers said the call was cancelled.

