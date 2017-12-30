Woman dead in car crash on Route 3 in Glastonbury

Police said a woman is dead following a car crash on the southbound side of Route 3 in Glastonbury.

Police said 51-year-old Devra Koromanian was traveling south on Route 3 on the Putnam Bridge when she lost control of the car and struck the "jersey barrier multiple times."

Police said that she was ejected from the car when she collided with the barrier. Koromanian was then transported to Hartford Hospital where she later died due to her injuries.

Police were called to the scene just before 8:30 p.m. on Saturday evening.

LIFESTAR was called to respond, but dispatchers said the call was cancelled.

The case remains under investigation.

Any witnesses to this accident are asked to call Trooper Harkins at 860-534-1000.

