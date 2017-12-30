Woman dead in car crash on Route 3 in Glastonbury

A photo has gone viral of a cancer patient marrying the love of her life before passing away 18 hours later.More >
New Year's resolutions can take a lot of effort to put into action. We've got a much easier approach.
Crews are responding to a car versus pole crash in Middletown on Sunday.
Police responded to the Westfield Mall in Trumbull for a fight between three men on Sunday.
Manchester police are searching for the individuals who may be connected to a shooting in the Plaza at Buckland Hills on Saturday afternoon.
A plane carrying 10 U.S. citizens and two local crewmembers crashed in a wooded area, killing all aboard Sunday, Costa Rica's government said.
To help you out, we've created a purchase calendar to help you plan your shopping for the year.
A minor fire was reported at Southington house on Meriden Avenue.
Police said a woman is dead following a car crash on the southbound side of Route 3 in Glastonbury.
Up to 125 residents in Griswold were placed under a "Boil Water Advisory" in Griswold on Sunday afternoon.
