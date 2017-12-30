Ice skaters in Hartford take to the rink despite the cold (WFSB)

Ice skaters took to the Hartford Winterfest ice rink at Bushnell Park on the day before New Year’s Eve despite the single digit temperatures.

With bone chilling temperatures in the forecast for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, First Night in Hartford is going on as planned for those bundled up enough to brave the cold.

While many activities are indoors, ice skating and the fireworks display are outdoors.

Hailing from Chicopee, MA, Eyewitness News spoke with ice skaters who said they were not going to be deterred by the cold.

"We haven't gone ice skating in a while,” said Alixia and Cristal Colon. “And, we really wanted to go so we convinced our family, we convinced our mom to let us go even though it's freezing cold outside."

Many of those who spoke with Eyewitness News tonight said they were planning to come back on Sunday night to ring in the New Year.

"It's not a problem, once you warm up and start the activities going you know your blood gets flowing and things get going from there,” said Alex Cosme, shrugging off the cold.

"The kids were inside all day and all week actually and I've been working so I decided to take the time off since it's the holidays, and you know, bundle up, told them to dress in layers and we're here."

Organizers of the First Night Hartford celebrations said the horse drawn carriages and Hartford Arch tours have been cancelled because of the cold weather, but said there will be no shortage of events and festivities.

"We want to go see some lights, and all that, so, it will be real cool real fun,” said Alixia and Cristal Colon. “Yeah, it's really nice here in Hartford, Connecticut."

Organizers and crews will start preparations for First Night Hartford on Sunday morning.

