Hartford hosting 29th annual First Night celebration

Manchester police are investigating after a person was shot in the Plaza at Buckland Hills Saturday afternoon.More >
Manchester police are investigating after a person was shot in the Plaza at Buckland Hills Saturday afternoon.More >
A photo has gone viral of a cancer patient marrying the love of her life before passing away 18 hours later.More >
A photo has gone viral of a cancer patient marrying the love of her life before passing away 18 hours later.More >
The southbound of Route 3 in Glastonbury is closed for an active police investigation, police said.More >
The southbound of Route 3 in Glastonbury is closed for an active police investigation, police said.More >
Apple has released their list of the most popular songs and albums downloaded from the iTunes store. How many of these songs or albums do you own?More >
Apple has released their list of the most popular songs and albums downloaded from the iTunes store. How many of these songs or albums do you own?More >
A weather alert is in place for the start of the new year as temperatures are dropping to a point where frost bite is possible to exposed skin in under a half hour.More >
A weather alert is in place for the start of the new year as temperatures are dropping to a point where frost bite is possible to exposed skin in under a half hour.More >
The suspect wanted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation New Haven Division was captured overnight in Hartford.More >
The suspect wanted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation New Haven Division was captured overnight in Hartford.More >
73. That’s the number of people who were stung by Stingrays on Friday in Huntington Beach, California, a record for the area.More >
73. That’s the number of people who were stung by Stingrays on Friday in Huntington Beach, California, a record for the area.More >
A couple in Japan have been arrested after their emaciated adult daughter was found dead in a windowless room where she had apparently been locked for at least 15 years.More >
A couple in Japan have been arrested after their emaciated adult daughter was found dead in a windowless room where she had apparently been locked for at least 15 years.More >
Western Gas is recalling 45.7 million gallons of propane after discovering it may not contain sufficient levels of odorant to help alert consumers to a gas leak.More >
Western Gas is recalling 45.7 million gallons of propane after discovering it may not contain sufficient levels of odorant to help alert consumers to a gas leak.More >
The Times Square restaurant opened by Food Network star, Guy Fieri, is calling it quits. Guy's American Kitchen and Bar in New York is closing on December 31.More >
The Times Square restaurant opened by Food Network star, Guy Fieri, is calling it quits. Guy's American Kitchen and Bar in New York is closing on December 31.More >