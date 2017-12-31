Boil Water Advisory in place for 125 customers in Griswold

Up to 125 residents in Griswold were placed under a “Boil Water Advisory” in Griswold on Sunday afternoon.

Customers located on Bay Mountain Drive, Juniper Lane, Old Shetucket Turnpike, Rixtown Road, and Youngs Road are urged by the Bay Mountain Water System to boil any tap water before consumption.

The advisory was put in place after officials said an equipment issue caused a “complete loss of water pressure in the water system.”

Bay Mountain Officials said residents must boil tap water before using it for drinking, cooking, food preparation, reconstituting baby formula, or any consumption.

Officials said the water is safe for bathing, cleaning, or sanitation purposes.

Officials said samples will be collected to ensure to the absence of bacteria. Officials said this process could take up to 72 hours, but customers will be notified when the tests are complete.

Residents with questions are encouraged to call The Connecticut Water Company at 1-800-286-5700. This information is also available on our Web site at www.ctwater.com.?

Refresh this page for the latest information as it comes into our newsroom.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.