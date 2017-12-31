Minor fire reported at Southington Home

A minor fire was reported at Southington house on Meriden Avenue.

Crews were called to 208 Meriden Ave, the home featured in “A Haunting in Connecticut” on Saturday.

Firefighters said they extinguished a small fire located in a finished attic. The cause is under investigation at this time.

