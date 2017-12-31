Fight breaks out in Trumbull mall on Sunday

Police responded to the Westfield Mall in Trumbull for a fight between three men on Sunday.

The fight took place on Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m. in the Macy’s section of the mall.

Police said a male victim was approached and assaulted by two other men. The fight resulted in a jewelry case in the store to be knocked over.

Police said the victim received minor injuries, and was able to get away.

Police are investigating to determine suspects and charges.

