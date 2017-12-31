Hartford rings in the New Year with festivities and fireworks on Sunday (WFSB)

First Night Hartford and its festivities continued on track despite the frigid temperatures on Sunday.

The crowds brought out their good spirits in anticipation for the stroke of midnight. Eyewitness News spoke to folks out enjoying the activities and how they are staying warm, too.

“Came up for the First Night Events,” said Waterford resident, Josh Cardoza. “We’re having a blast it’s cold but fun.”

The 29th annual First Night Hartford included music, face painting, guided tours, ice skating, a train ride, and fireworks.

“I’m amazed actually that so many people are enjoying themselves despite the bone chilling cold out here,” said Train operator, Engineer Tracy.

Police were in full force ensuring that folks were safe.

“It’s really, really cold,” said Deputy Chief Brian Foley. “I mean, you saw Saint Patrick’s Day, it was bitterly cold then and this is probably even colder, but boy, look at all the people that are down here, it’s always a great night for our city.”

