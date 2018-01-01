Police identify man killed following crash near Trinity College entrance

Police have identified the 22-year-old man killed early Monday morning after his vehicle slammed into a brick column at the entrance to Trinity College in Hartford.

Officers were called to the entrance of college on Summit Street shortly after 3 a.m. New Year's Day.

Police said Hartford resident Hector Rios-Acevedo was killed in the crash. Police added that a woman and a child were also in the car, but they were not seriously hurt. The woman and child were not identified by police.

The 2004 Toyota Martix lost control and crashed into a brick column. Police said the impact of the crash left the structure severely damaged.

”They do live in the neighborhood, but no relation to Trinity. Trinity is aware," Hartford Police Deputy Chief Brian Foley said. "They had security on duty, obviously, and were able to get us video relatively quickly.”

Police said after being pulled from the car, he was rushed to Hartford Hospital where he was pronounced dead. They said an unidentified woman and a 12-year-old boy made it out safely.

Police said the crash after a New Year’s Eve celebration. Foley said the surveillance video shows the man was speeding down Summit Street.

"We have video of the accident and early indications are speed is a factor," Foley said.

Police said they are still looking into whether alcohol was involved.

