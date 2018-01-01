Person shot New Year's Day in Hartford

Police block Edgewood Street after a person was shot. (WFSB)

Hartford police said a person was shot early New Year's Day in the city's North End.

The shooting occurred shortly after 6 a.m. on Edgewood Street between Vine and Enfield streets.

Police said the victim suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound and was brought to an area hospital for treatment.

There is no word on if police have a suspect at this time.

