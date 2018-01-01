Police attempting to locate missing therapy dog

"Mookie" is a therapy dog who went missing in Norwich this morning. (Norwich Police Dept. Facebook)

Norwich police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing therapy dog.

Police said Mookie disappeared around 3 a.m. Monday morning.

He was last seen in the area of 90 North Street and is described as a small black and tan Yorkie.

According to police, Mookie is a therapy dog for a young autistic girl.

Anyone with information on Mookie's whereabouts is asked to contact the Norwich Police Department at 860-886-5561

