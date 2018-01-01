3 'First Day Hikes' canceled due to 'extreme cold'

With snow and strong winds expected to have a big impact on both commutes on Thursday, Channel 3 has named the storm Winter Storm Brody.More >
With snow and strong winds expected to have a big impact on both commutes on Thursday, Channel 3 has named the storm Winter Storm Brody.More >
In a blog post to fans on New Year's Day Underwood says she sustained a facial injury that required 40-50 stitches and that she's "not quite looking the same."More >
In a blog post to fans on New Year's Day Underwood says she sustained a facial injury that required 40-50 stitches and that she's "not quite looking the same."More >
A photo has gone viral of a cancer patient marrying the love of her life before passing away 18 hours later.More >
A photo has gone viral of a cancer patient marrying the love of her life before passing away 18 hours later.More >
This deep freeze that we are in has now lasted more than a week.More >
This deep freeze that we are in has now lasted more than a week.More >
Police are investigating after a dog that was found dead in Hartford on New Year's Day.More >
Police are investigating after a dog that was found dead in Hartford on New Year's Day.More >
The return to work and school for many after the holiday week has been a slow one on the roads.More >
The return to work and school for many after the holiday week has been a slow one on the roads.More >
A Florida man was charged with first-degree murder after detectives said he threw his 6-year-old stepson against a wall and beat him to death inside a motel room.More >
A Florida man was charged with first-degree murder after detectives said he threw his 6-year-old stepson against a wall and beat him to death inside a motel room.More >
A 16-year-old New Jersey boy armed with a semi-automatic rifle shot and killed his parents, sister and a family friend inside the home where they lived, authorities said Monday.More >
A 16-year-old New Jersey boy armed with a semi-automatic rifle shot and killed his parents, sister and a family friend inside the home where they lived, authorities said Monday.More >
Connecticut Lottery announced it will hold a second drawing for a New Year's Day contest after "an error in the range of tickets eligible."More >
Connecticut Lottery announced it will hold a second drawing for a New Year's Day contest after "an error in the range of tickets eligible."More >
A 36-year-old man shot inside a Manchester restaurant this weekend died on New Year's Eve, police said.More >
A 36-year-old man shot inside a Manchester restaurant this weekend died on New Year's Eve, police said.More >