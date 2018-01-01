3 'First Day Hikes' canceled due to 'extreme cold'

About a dozen people forged on during the "First Day Hike" at Scantic River in East Windsor. (WFSB)

Some of the free, guided hikes at state parks on New Year's Day have been canceled "due to the extreme cold," according to Connecticut's Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

DEEP officials tweeted that "First Day Hikes" at Sleeping Giant, Haddam Meadows, and Machimoodus were canceled on Monday.

Unfortunately due to the extreme cold a couple of our First Day Hikes have been cancelled. The hikes at Sleeping Giant, Haddam Meadows and Machimoodus have been cancelled. — CT DEEP (@CTDEEPNews) January 1, 2018

DEEP officials added that "a number of other hikes" were "shortened in distance as well." Anyone participating in the "First Day Hikes" was advised to dress in "layers."

"Today, I’m going to fight with the weather and it’s just warm with all the people," East Windsor resident Gil Hayes said who braved the 10-degree temperatures on Monday.

Hayes was one of the dozen people who forged on during the "First Day Hike" at Scantic River in East Windsor. For Hayes, the "First Day Hike" is a seven-year tradition.

"It’s a great event and way to start the year off with the community," Hayes said.

While this annual tradition wasn’t cancelled, eventually, the weather did have an impact. The 2.3 mile hike was shortened.

"A lot of people come with kids and stuff like that, so it’s going to be shortened to about a mile," Dick Sherman, who is the organizer of the "First Day Hike" at Scantic River, said.

DEEP Commissioner Robert Klee previously said that the hikes offer Connecticut residents "an opportunity to being the new year rejuvenating and connecting with the outdoors by taking a health hike" close to home.

It didn’t stop this group from enjoying a New England winter and getting their year off on the right foot.

"It’s just a tradition to start the new year off correctly," Tina Chesworth, of Ellington, said.

This hike was part of East Windsor’s 250th anniversary. It was the kickoff event and there will be more to celebrate throughout the year, especially in the warmer months.

For more information on "First Day Hikes," click here.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.