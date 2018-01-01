Putnam Police arrest man on sex assault charges

Putnam Police arrested Shane Siegrist on sexual assault charges after they say he allegedly assault a minor. (Courtesy Putnam Police Dept.).

Putnam Police arrested a man on sexual assault charges after they say he allegedly assault a minor.

According to police, Shane Siegrist, 30, of no certain address, was arrested on an active arrest warrant and charged with second-degree sexual assault and risk of injury to a minor.

The arrest warrant was issued subsequent to an investigation conducted by the Putnam Police Department into the alleged sexual assault of a minor.

Siegrist was held on a $75,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in Danielson Superior Court Feb 2.

