CT babies born on New Year's Day

The Hospital of Central Connecticut welcomed Amari Lee Rosado into the world at 12:04 a.m. (Hospital of Central Connecticut)

Lisa and Michael Mastronardi welcomed Nico Anthony Mastronardi of Shelton into the world on New Year's Eve at 8:30 a.m. (Bridgeport Hospital)

The first CT baby of the new year! Pictures left to right are Harrison Levy, Amelia Levy and daughter Layla Rose. (Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital)

Several Connecticut families welcomed new members on New Year's day.

The first Connecticut baby of the new year was welcomed by Branford residents Harrison and Amelia Levy at Yale-New Haven Children’s Hospital just after midnight. Their first daughter, Layla Rose, weighed in at 8 pounds and 10 ounces.

The Hospital of Central Connecticut welcomed Amari Lee Rosado into the world at 12:04 a.m. New Britain parents Lahquitta Weaver and Mike Rosado are delighted with their 5 pounds, 4.8 ounces bundle of joy after 11 hours of labor.

"She was actually supposed to be on the 23rd. She came early," Weaver said. "This was a total surprise."

Weaver said she was working on New Year's Eve and didn't expect the childbirth.

"I was really surprised my water broke at work and I work in Middletown so, I had to rush back here to New Britain and call my doctor," Weaver said.

Siblings 10 year old Michael, 8-year-old sister Maleiah and two-year-old Sanai said they were thrilled to meet their new sister Amari, who was sporting a bib that said "my first new year."

"She's here and she is my little angel," Weaver said.

Nico Anthony Mastronardi was the first baby born at Bridgeport Hospital in 2018. Nico weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces when she was born at 8:30 a.m.

Nico is the second child of Shelton couple, Lisa and Michael Mastronardi, They also have a two-year-old child Luca.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.