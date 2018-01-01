12 West Hartford homes affected by water main break

Crews are working to repair a water main break in West Hartford on Monday morning.

The 8-inch break was reported in the area of 303 Westmont St. around 10 a.m. The main, which was installed in 1965, has been shut down, according to Kerry Martin, who is a spokesperson for the Metropolitan District.

Martin said that 12 homes on Westmont Street have been impacted by the shutdown.

"Due to extensive ice remediation and location of the break, repair estimates will not be available until the ice is cleared, area made safe and excavation complete," Martin said.

The repairs are expected to take about two hours to complete.

