PD: Man dies after being shot inside Manchester restaurant

Manchester police are searching for the individuals who may be connected to a shooting in the Plaza at Buckland Hills on Saturday afternoon.

Person shot at restaurant in Manchester; suspects still on the loose

Police said East Hartford resident Norris Jackson died at Hartford Hospital on Sunday after he was shot inside Bonchon Restaurant on Pleasant Valley Road on Saturday afternoon. His family described him as a family man. (Family photo)

Investigators are still looking for 28-year-old James Goolsby (right) and 23-year-old Leanne Robitaille in connection with the deadly shooting. (Manchester Police Department)

Police said East Hartford resident Norris Jackson died at Hartford Hospital on Sunday after he was shot inside Bonchon Restaurant on Pleasant Valley Road on Saturday afternoon.

Investigators are still looking for 28-year-old James Goolsby and 23-year-old Leanne Robitaille in connection with the deadly Manchester shooting. Police said, Goolsby and Robitaille, are both "considered armed and dangerous."

Police were called to the restaurant where Jackson, Goolsby and Robitaille all worked, just after opening in the busy Plaza at Buckland Hills around 11:45 a.m. on Saturday.

Barbara Turner, the mother of Norris Jackson, said one of his kidneys has already been used to help a 49-year-old man. Another kidney was to be used and other organs being donated to help others, Turner said.

Turner said her son should be remembered as a family man.

Turner says her son Norris Jackson should be remembered as a family man. pic.twitter.com/r50dA78BPW — David McKay (@DavidMcKayTV) January 2, 2018

Since the shooting, Bonchon, which is a Korean fried chicken and wings restaurant, has remained closed on Monday.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Manchester Police at 860 645-5561 and or Investigating Detective Hearn 860 645-5549.

