Pipe bursts at nursing home in Colchester

COLCHESTER, CT (WFSB) -

Crews are working to repair a broken pipe at a nursing home in Colchester on Monday afternoon.

The broken pipe was reported at the nursing home at 59 Harrington CT. around 1:30 p.m.  

There were no injuries. 

There were the no evacuations of patients because the pipe burst was on the administrative side. 

