2nd drawing to be held after 'error' with tickets in CT Super Draw

Connecticut Lottery announced it will hold a second drawing for a New Year's Day contest after "an error in the range of tickets eligible."

The Connecticut Super Draw was held early Monday morning with the chance of winning $1 million.

"Due to an error in the range of tickets eligible for the Super Draw drawing, a second drawing will take place shortly. PLEASE HOLD ALL TICKETS. Winning tickets from both drawings will be honored," Connecticut Lottery posted on its website on Monday.

Players were advised to hold onto their tickets as a second drawing would be held. However, a date and time for that second drawing have not been announced. Both winners will be honored by the Connecticut Lottery.

The winning numbers for the $1 million prize were announced as 193232. There were also 10 $20,000 winners, 50 1,000 winners and 1,250 $100 winners, according to CT Lotto website.

For more information on the Super Draw, click here.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.