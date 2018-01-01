Pipe bursts at Plainville movie theater for 2nd time

Channel 3 viewer sent in photo of a burst water pipe that prompted an evacuation in Plainville movie theater.

Moviegoers were prompted to evacuate a Plainville movie theater for the second time in three days because of a burst pipe.

Firefighters were called to AMC Theatre on New Britain Ave in Plainville on Monday afternoon. The firefighters were also called to the theater just before 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Both times, crews were called to respond to burst water pipe. There were no injuries either time.

