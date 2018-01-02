Schools post closings, delays due to frigid weather

Crews checked buses in Windham to make sure they started after the frigid holiday break. (WFSB)

The state woke up to another day of frigid temperatures on Tuesday.

As students prepared to head back to school after the holiday break, school officials across the state said they've been dealing with heating issues, frozen pipes and buses not starting.

Some schools even posted closings or delays. See the list here.

The Hanover Elementary School in Meriden dismissed early due to an issue with frozen pipes.

Students were dismissed at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

Principal Jennifer Kelley sent a letter to parents that said over the weekend pipes froze and they were repaired. Unfortunately, pipes in the opposite area of the building froze up and needed to be repaired.

In New Britain, the Smalley and Lincoln elementary schools closed due to weather-related issues, according to officials.

The boiler at the Lincoln Elementary School failed so there was no heat, the boiler at Smalley Elementary wasn't stable enough to guarantee an entire day of heat.

Ansonia Public Schools announced that the Pendergast School was closed due to a broken pipe.

Newtown's Head O'Meadow Elementary School was delayed by two hours due to a water main break.

Columbia's resident state trooper's office said buses were delayed because of the temperatures and fuel issues.

Lebanon Elementary School needed a two hour delay.

Ellington also reported bus issues and closed for the day. Officials said a third of their buses would not start.

Maintenance crews in Windham had an early start on Tuesday morning.

They said a mechanic was on hand around 3 a.m. checking the vehicles to make sure they start.

The temperature was 4 below zero in Windham just before dawn.

"What I enjoy the most is seeing the kids, seeing the teachers going by," said Jim Currier, a crossing guard in Windham. "They all wave.”

Currier was bundled up at his regular spot. He had on five layers and a warm smile.

”I had a bunch over there going to the high school," he said. "You couldn’t see their faces, half of them.”

While some students braved to cold to walk to school, some parents waited at the bus stop with their children.

Fortunately, the buses were on schedule in Windham.

M&J bus company said it manages bus fleets in 21 districts. Its director of maintenance said his team has been rotating through all of them.

He told Channel 3 that he didn't want to take any chances with students heading back to school on Tuesday.

He said 25 mechanics will be working various shifts at the different bus yards.

Crews were also out on Monday and ran the buses for several hours throughout New Years Day.

