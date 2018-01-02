Gas leak reported in Stamford - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Gas leak reported in Stamford

STAMFORD, CT -

A gas leak was reported in Stamford on Tuesday morning.

It happened on Franklin Street northbound at Woodside Street, according to police.

There's no word on any road closures at this point.

A cause has not been released.

