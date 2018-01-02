Winter Storm Brody to bring snow and strong winds Thursday

With snow and strong winds expected to have a big impact on both commutes on Thursday, Channel 3 has named the storm Winter Storm Brody.

For Connecticut, Winter Storm Brody should be light-to-moderate snow. Winter Storm Brody could bring up to 8 or more inches to northeast and southeast Connecticut and 1 to 4 inches for the rest of the state.

Another factor with this storm may be the wind.

"This storm will also be capable of producing strong, and perhaps damaging winds, especially in eastern portions of southern New England," Channel 3 Meteorologist Scot Haney said. "Gusts in Connecticut could reach 40 mph or higher."

Haney said with temperatures mostly in the 20s, Thursday will be a very cold day.

In the meantime, cold temperatures continue to grip the state. The cold start prompted some school closings and delays on Tuesday.

Gov. Dannel Malloy announced on Tuesday that due to the continuing forecast for bitter cold temperatures over the next several days, he extended the state's severe weather protocol, which he activated last week.

The protocol will now run through Jan. 8 at 5 p.m.

“As we continue through this extended period of bitter cold temperatures, we must take precautions and ensure that services are available to protect the most vulnerable populations,” Malloy said. “Shelters and warming centers remain open throughout the state and can be located by calling 2-1-1 or visiting www.211ct.org. We also encourage folks to check in on seniors and neighbors in need to ensure they are safe and warm.”

The protocol directs staff from the Department of Energy Services and Public Protection, the Department of Social Services, the Department of Mental Health and Addition Services and the Department of Housing to coordinate with 211 and Connecticut's network of shelters to ensure people are protected during these conditions.

A winter storm watch was posted for New London and southern Middlesex counties from late Wednesday night into Thursday night. Channel 3 issued an Early Warning Weather Day as a result.

Haney said the watch was originally issued for Rhode Island for Wednesday night through Thursday.

"It's going to be a major event for our neighbors to the east," Haney said.

Haney said there will be a little bit of a relief from the bone-chilling temperatures the state has been seeing on both Tuesday and Wednesday. However, he said that "relief" will only mean highs in the mid-20s on Tuesday.

"[Wednesday] the temperatures will climb into the mid-30s," Haney said. "That's better than the 12 [degrees] we had [Monday]."

After Thursday's snow, however, the arctic temps return.

"More cold air wraps in," Haney said. "We're talking about 13 degrees on Friday, 10 on Saturday. Not only that, the wind will make it feel like it's 10 to 30 degrees below zero."

