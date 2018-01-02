Winter Storm Brody to bring snow, strong winds Thursday

With snow and strong winds expected to have a big impact on both commutes on Thursday, Channel 3 has named the storm Winter Storm Brody.

For Connecticut, Winter Storm Brody should be light-to-moderate snow, and could bring up to 8 or more inches to northeast and southeast Connecticut and 1 to 4 inches for the rest of the state.

Another factor with this storm will be the wind.

A winter storm watch has been issued for Windham, New London, and Southern Middlesex Counties from late Wednesday night through Thursday evening. There is also a high wind watch for Rhode Island and all of Eastern Massachusetts,

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said winds could gust to 60 mph.

"Here in Connecticut, northerly winds will likely gust to 40 mph or higher and that will cause considerable blowing and drifting," DePrest said.

Snow could be heavy at times throughout the day on Thursday, with it coming to an end by midnight.

The eastern part of the state will get between 4 and 8 inches of snow, while the western part will get between 1 and 4.

"However, a track closer to the coast will bring heavier snow into the state. It is going to be a fluffy snow since temperatures will be in the 20s across most of the state during the storm," DePrest said.

In the meantime, cold temperatures continue to grip the state. The cold start prompted some school closings and delays on Tuesday.

Gov. Dannel Malloy announced on Tuesday that due to the continuing forecast for bitter cold temperatures over the next several days, he extended the state's severe weather protocol, which he activated last week.

The protocol will now run through Jan. 8 at 5 p.m.

“As we continue through this extended period of bitter cold temperatures, we must take precautions and ensure that services are available to protect the most vulnerable populations,” Malloy said. “Shelters and warming centers remain open throughout the state and can be located by calling 2-1-1 or visiting www.211ct.org. We also encourage folks to check in on seniors and neighbors in need to ensure they are safe and warm.”

The protocol directs staff from the Department of Energy Services and Public Protection, the Department of Social Services, the Department of Mental Health and Addition Services and the Department of Housing to coordinate with 211 and Connecticut's network of shelters to ensure people are protected during these conditions.

After Thursday's storm, the arctic blast returns.

"Friday will be mostly sunny, but highs will only be in the upper single digits and teens. The wind chill will plunge well below zero once again," DePrest said.

