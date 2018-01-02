Bridgeport's mayor to announce run for governor

The mayor of Bridgeport will officially announce a run for governor on Wednesday.

Mayor Joseph Ganim said he'll file papers with the State Elections Enforcement Commission in the morning.

Ganim, a convicted felon, began his political career in 1991.

He was sentenced to prison for corruption and spent 7 years behind bars.

However, he argued that the City of Bridgeport thrived under his watch.

He was re-elected in 2015.

Ganim announced he was was exploring a run for governor back in April.

Middletown Mayor Dan Drew and the state's first transgender candidate, Jacey Wyatt, have officially declared their candidacies in the gubernatorial race.

