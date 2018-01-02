Multiple crashes lead to delays for Tuesday morning commute

The return to work and school for many after the holiday week has been a slow one on the roads.

Crashes have been reported all across the state slowing traffic down.

The biggest issues were on Route 8 southbound in Seymour between exits 22 and 20 where the highway was closed due to a multi-vehicle crash. Around 8:45 a.m, Route 8 reopened to traffic.

State Police have not said if there are any injuries in the crash at this time.

Drivers also getting stuck in heavy delays on Interstate 95 northbound in New London between exits 83 and 85 for a crash involving several cars.

I95 North prior to the bridge MVA Multi car high speed lanes — New London Firefighters (@Local1522) January 2, 2018

You'll also find yourself sitting in heavy traffic along Interstate 91 in Rocky Hill were the Department of transportation is reporting a nearly 3 mile delay.

