AAA crews respond to more 200 calls in hour

The arctic air wreaked havoc on drivers all over Connecticut and led to the busiest week of 2017 for AAA.

AAA crews responded to more than 200 calls in one hour on Tuesday morning and calls were expected to keep coming in.

Between 7 a.m. to 8 a.m., AAA crews responded more than 225 calls for help, Amy Parmenter, spokesperson for AAA in Greater Hartford, said in a statement on Tuesday.

On Monday, AAA officials said they have responded to almost 10,000 calls for help since last Tuesday. From 11 a.m. to noon on Monday, AAA crews also responded to 200 calls.

AAA officials said the number of calls was expected to get worse on Tuesday.

Drivers were warned to make sure to keep an emergency kit with themselves on the road. The kit should be filled with snacks, warm clothing, a blanket and any medicine. Drivers should have a full tank of gas and check their tire pressure after this long holiday weekend.

“AAA wants to ensure all motorists safety and security. It is critical that drivers take every precaution, plan and prepare for the possibility of being stranded roadside for an extended period of time," Parmenter said on Monday.

