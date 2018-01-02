Man arrested for road rage charges 3 years after incident

South Windsor police arrested a Hartford man on charges related to a road rage incident in 2014.

According to police, William Martinez, 52, of Hartford was arrested December 28 on charges related to a 2014 road rage incident that began in Manchester and ended in South Windsor.

Police said Martinez rammed a vehicle which pushed it into a third car, flipping it onto it's roof.

Martinez was charged with 2 counts of third-degree assault, 3 counts of first-degree reckless endangerment, 2 counts of reckless driving, failure to maintain minimum insurance requirements, speeding, illegal operation of a motor vehicle with intent to harass, unsafe passing and a seat belt violation.

Martinez was held on $75,000 and scheduled to appear in Manchester Superior Court Dec. 29.

