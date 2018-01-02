Man arrested for road rage charges 3 years after incident - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Man arrested for road rage charges 3 years after incident

Posted: Updated:
South Windsor Police arrested William Martinez on road rage charges related to a 2014 incident (Courtesy South Windsor Police). South Windsor Police arrested William Martinez on road rage charges related to a 2014 incident (Courtesy South Windsor Police).
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) -

South Windsor police arrested a Hartford man on charges related to a road rage incident in 2014. 

According to police, William Martinez, 52, of Hartford was arrested December 28 on charges related to a 2014 road rage incident that began in Manchester and ended in South Windsor. 

Police said Martinez rammed a vehicle which pushed it into a third car, flipping it onto it's roof. 

Martinez was charged with 2 counts of third-degree assault, 3 counts of first-degree reckless endangerment, 2 counts of reckless driving, failure to maintain minimum insurance requirements, speeding, illegal operation of a motor vehicle with intent to harass, unsafe passing and a seat belt violation. 

Martinez was held on $75,000 and scheduled to appear in Manchester Superior Court Dec. 29. 

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.